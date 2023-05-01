Weekend Stabbing in South-Central Nebraska Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–A deadly stabbing over the weekend in south-central Nebraska that claimed one life and led to the arrest a man.

It happened Saturday night in the community of Harvard in Clay County. Authorities got a call about a 30-year-old man, later identified as Kristaff Gonzalez, suffering several stab wounds. Gonzalez died while on the way to a Hastings hospital.

According to the patrol, Gonzalez had been involved in a fight with another person, when a third person intervened and stabbed him. That person, a 24-year-old man, was still at the scene and taken into the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges have been filed.