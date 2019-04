A traffic stop near South Folsom and West A Tuesday evening netted an arrest for Lincoln Police.

Information officer Angela Sands says 28-year-old Joshua Vandeventer, who is a felon known to investigators, ran a stop sign at the intersection. In the traffic stop, an officer located a rifle in Vandeventer’s Chevy Silverado.

Vandeventer was arrested for possessing a firearm as well as driving under a suspended license.