West “O” Street Crash on Saturday Remains Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–A serious two-vehicle crash just before 3pm Saturday at SW 40th and West “O” Street remains under investigation.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the scene, where a vehicle appeared to have rolled over in the collision. Because of the investigation, traffic in both directions along West “O” Street was blocked off for a period of time before reopening early Saturday evening.

No other immediate details were available and Lincoln Police are still working the accident reports.