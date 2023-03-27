KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

West “O” Street Crash on Saturday Remains Under Investigation

March 27, 2023 7:39AM CDT
Share
West “O” Street Crash on Saturday Remains Under Investigation
Lincoln Police Cruiser. (Photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–A serious two-vehicle crash just before 3pm Saturday at SW 40th and West “O” Street remains under investigation.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the scene, where a vehicle appeared to have rolled over in the collision.  Because of the investigation, traffic in both directions along West “O” Street was blocked off for a period of time before reopening early Saturday evening.

No other immediate details were available and Lincoln Police are still working the accident reports.

 

Lincoln News

NCAA Basketball Bracket