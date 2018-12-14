Weston Man Suffers Life Threatening Crash Injuries

A two vehicle crash near Wahoo Thursday left one man with life threatening injuries.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said witnesses told them that 22 year old Case Vasa of Weston did not stop at the red light at the intersection of Highway 77 and 92, 1/2 mile west of Wahoo. His eastbound Pontiac Grand Am was struck broadside by a northbound Jeep Cherokee, driven by 41 year old Rebecca Vonseggern of Wahoo.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Vasa has life threatening injuries. Vonseggern has non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is not suspected. Seatbelts were in use.