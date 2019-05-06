Where To Take Tree Debris

Following Sunday’s storm, the City reminds residents how to report downed trees:

For trees blocking City streets or sidewalks, contact the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) non-emergency number, 402-441-6000. Do NOT call 911. LPD is compiling a list of service requests and reporting those to the Community Forestry crews.

For damage to other public trees between the curb and sidewalk, contact the City Community Forestry Section at 402-441-7847, ext. 0. Voice mail is available at this number, and residents are encouraged to provide their name, address, phone number and the nature of the problem. Residents can also report damage to street trees at UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov.

The City also reminds residents that disposal of private tree debris is the responsibility of the property owner. Residents are also advised to watch for broken limbs that may still be hanging in trees. These can cause injury or damage when they fall. Residents may take tree debris to the following locations:

The City Transfer Station, 5101 N. 48th St. Hours are 6:45 a.m. to 4:15 Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 6:45 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Regular disposal charges and fees apply. To avoid an extra charge, residents must cover and secure their loads. For more information, call 402-441-8104.

Hofeling Enterprises, 2200 S. Folsom Court. The disposal fee for a pick-up load is $10 and $20 for a trailer load. Hofeling Enterprises is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

