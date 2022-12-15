White House Reveals Winter COVID-19 Plans, More Free Tests

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.

After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available per household through the website covidtests.gov starting Thursday.

COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Further coronavirus case increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year’s.

A White House official says the new tests will come from the national stockpile, which still has reserves.