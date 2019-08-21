White Rhino Passes Away at Henry Doorly Zoo
Marina, the white rhino, passed away on Monday. (Photo courtesy of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and 10/11 Now)
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium reported the loss of a female white rhino, Marina, on Monday.
KFOR News media partner 10/11 Now reports according to officials, over the past week, the Zoo’s Animal Health team had been treating Marina for symptoms similar to colic. When it was noted she did not respond appropriately to medical treatment, the decision was made to perform a surgical procedure.
Two equine surgeons, Dr. Mike Black and Dr. Joel Schrader, were brought in to assist with the procedure. During the surgery, it was discovered the rhino had an inoperable obstruction in her intestine. At that time, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the rhino.
Marina lived in the African Grasslands habitat and came to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in 1999. She was 21-years-old and weighed about 4,000 pounds. White rhinos are listed as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. Currently, one male and one female White rhino live at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
