Whitehall Mansion Receives TeamMates Service Project
(KFOR NEWS December 3, 2019) On Tuesday, December 3rd at 1 p.m., TeamMates representatives will deliver Christmas tree ornaments made by mentors and their mentees to Whitehall Mansion. TeamMates participants made the star shaped Christmas tree ornaments with yarn during their weekly visits. “ Working on a community service project together gives mentors and mentees something constructive to focus on while building their relationship,” said Stacey Blizek, TeamMates Match Support Specialist.
“The Friends of Whitehall Mansion Board looks for ways to honor Mrs. Olive White’s legacy of fostering children. Partnering with TeamMates on this project seemed like a natural way to continue Mrs. White’s heritage,” said Tracy Corr, Friends of Whitehall Mansion board member. The general public is invited to view the Christmas tree decorated with the TeamMates ornaments at the Whitehall Mansion holiday open house, Sunday, December 8th from 3 – 6 p.m.
The C.C. White Mansion, referred to as Whitehall, is located at 5903 Walker Avenue in Lincoln, Nebraska. This Neo-Classical Revival style house was built by Mrs. Olive White, widow of C.C. White, owner of Crete Mills. The 18 room mansion was completed in 1910. In 1925, Mrs. White sold the mansion to the state of Nebraska for use as an orphanage. Whitehall Mansion was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
TeamMates is a school-based, one-to-one mentoring program co-founded by Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne. The focus of the mentoring relationship is for an adult volunteer to help build a positive relationship with a student so as to help them reach their full potential. To learn more about TeamMates of Lincoln and their work in the community go online to LincolnTeamMates.org.
