Whitmer Praises Verdict, Says There’s No Room For Threats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is praising the guilty verdicts against two men who plotted to kidnap her in 2020 and warning that violent threats “have no place in our politics.”

Whitmer says threats against officials are a “disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism” and undermine democracy.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of all charges Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They were accused of scheming to kidnap the Democratic governor and ignite a civil war near the 2020 presidential election.

It was the second trial for Fox and Croft after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict. Two men were acquitted last spring and two more pleaded guilty.