Who Wants to be an Actor?
The TADA Theater will be hosting auditions for the production Rocky Horror Picture Show August 20th-21st.
The times are from 6:30-10pm by appointment. Appointments can be made by emailing casting@tadaproductions.info
If you can not make the dates, you can let the theater know and they will book another time for you.
Rehearsals are slated to begin the week of September 8th with the production to run October 10th-13th, 17th-20th, 24th-27th, and October 31st-November 3rd.
Audition Dates: August 20 & 21, 2019
Times: 6:30 pm-10:00 pm by appointment
