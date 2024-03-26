Widening of Interstate 80 West of Lincoln Starts in April

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 26)–Work to widen Interstate 80 to six lanes west of Lincoln starts April 1, weather permitting.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the widening of the interstate will go from the NW 56th Street exit westward to the Pleasant Dale interchange, which is exit 388. The project includes reconstructing the ramps to the Pleasant Dale exit and the overpasses for NW 126th, NW 112th, NW 98th and NW 84th Streets.

Grading, culvert, concrete pavement, bridge and electrical work will also be done. Reduced speed limits and nighttime lane closures will happen. Work should be done by November 2026.