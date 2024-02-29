Wildfire Scorching Texas Panhandle Grows To Largest In State History

Charred vehicles sit at an auto body shop after the property was burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Canadian, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CANADIAN, Texas (AP) — A wildfire spreading across the Texas Panhandle has become the largest in state history.

Authorities say the Smokehouse Creek fire grew Thursday to nearly 1,700 square miles of scorched rural ranchlands and destroyed homes.

The fire has merged with another blaze and is 3% contained.

Authorities have not said what ignited the blaze.

It has burned since Monday and expanded in size with ferocious speed.

The fire has torn through dozens of homes, and officials have cautioned that the full extent of the damage remains unknown.

At least one person has died.