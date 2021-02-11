Wind Chills To Plummet, New Snowfall Expected Through Saturday
Provided by National Weather Service, Valley Nebraska.
Lincoln, NE (February 11, 2021) Simply being outside tonight and Friday morning will be dangerous. The national weather service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, beginning at midnight tonight. Their forecast: Actual temperatures will range from -5 to -20 degrees. Wind chills from 20 to 40 below zero by early morning.
There’s also a winter weather advisory, beginning at 9 Friday morning, that includes 1-4 inches additional snow by Saturday morning. The advisories cover all of Eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
Among the dangers:
• Increased risk of frostbite or hypothermia, especially for any stranded travelers.
• Slippery road conditions (especially Friday afternoon into Friday night).
• Increased risk of frostbite and/or hypothermia for pets or anyone spending a prolonged period outdoors.
Those planning to travel are urged to have a winter survival kit along with supplies available in case of vehicle trouble. Letting others know of travel plans is also advised.
Governor Names New State Transportation Director