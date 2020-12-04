Window Vandalism Reported In Neighborhoods Close To Downtown Lincoln
(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–Lincoln Police are investigating 12 reports of windows damage over the past few days, three of which may have been done with a BB gun.
Between 7pm and 8:30pm Wednesday, police took three reports of windows being shot out in the area around 20th and “D” and 19th and “J” streets, one involving a window to a home and the other two were to vehicles. A short time later, Police said three more reports of broken windows to vehicles were reported around 26th and “T” Streets.
Total damage amount is around $1,400. So far, there are no suspects.
If you have information on these cases, you are asked to call Lincoln Police at 441-6000.