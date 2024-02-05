Windstream Enhances Network Reliability for 911, Broadband Service in Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 5)–Windstream announced on Monday they have started a new network path from Lincoln to Dallas, providing another layer of reliability and protection from 911 service and broadband outages.

Already, Windstream has two network paths. One from Lincoln to Chicago, the other from Lincoln to Denver.

Windstream operations president for Nebraska Brad Hedrick tells KFOR News the third path has the capacity to carry all of Windstream’s traffic across the state, until all necessary repairs have been made when an issue occurs.

“Activating a third network path into and out of Nebraska means enhanced protection for the services Nebraskans rely on, especially 911, internet access and long-distance

calling,” said Hedrick. “This network enhancement provides heightened confidence to all of Windstream’s customers in Nebraska—whether they are consumers, small businesses, large enterprises, other carriers or high-bandwidth content providers.”

With the third connection, it will help network links to deliver 911 calls to Nebraska’s statewide, next-generation 911 network that operates independently from Windstream.

“Establishing ‘triversity’ in Nebraska reflects Windstream’s commitment to providing a robust network experience along with exceptional customer service,” Hedrick said. “Our network is stronger today, and our customers are the beneficiaries.”

The third network had been in the planning stages and comes following a recent string of 911 services outages in eastern Nebraska, which have since been repaired.