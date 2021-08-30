Winning Pick 5 Lottery Ticket Sold At NE Lincoln Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–If you purchased a Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket for Sunday night’s (Aug. 29) drawing, you may have a winning ticket.
Lottery officials say the winning ticket for $150,000 was sold at the Kwik Shop off of 56th and Holdrege in Lincoln. The winning numbers from Sunday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 09, 14, 23, 29, 37. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.