Winning Pick 5 Lottery Ticket Sold In Lincoln For Thursday Drawing
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–A Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $162,000 for the Thursday drawing was sold in Lincoln.
Nebraska Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at the Super Saver off of 27th and Cornhusker. The winning numbers were 11, 14, 29, 35 and 37. If you think you have that winning ticket, check it at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, nelottery.com or call the Lottery at 402-471-6100.
Winning tickets expire after 180 days and prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the Lottery headquarters here in Lincoln.