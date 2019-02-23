Winter Blast Set to Hit Lincoln

With the upcoming winter storm, the mayor as issued a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, parking is banned on both sides of all emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets. For updates and a map of the streets that are effected, you can visit snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Lincoln will be under a blizzard warning at noon with 5-9 inches of snow expected.

Stay with KFOR News for the latest winter weather updates.

READ MORE: NRD To Add Additional Flood Control Feature