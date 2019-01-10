Winter Driving Conditions May Return

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, 15 City crews will hit the streets to begin applying anti-ice brine to arterials, school and bus routes in light of a forecast for potentially slick driving conditions Friday night and Saturday. The material spreading operation will be completed by 7 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix with snow developing in Lincoln after 5 p.m. Friday. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with snow expected to end around noon on Saturday.

EMERALD ASH BORER TREATMENT TAKING SHAPE