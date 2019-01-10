Winter Driving Conditions May Return

courtesy abcnews.go.com

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, 15 City crews will hit the streets to begin applying anti-ice brine to arterials, school and bus routes in light of a forecast for potentially slick driving conditions Friday night and Saturday.  The material spreading operation will be completed by 7 a.m. Friday.

 The National Weather Service is predicting a wintry mix with snow developing in Lincoln after 5 p.m. Friday.  Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with snow expected to end around noon on Saturday.

 

EMERALD ASH BORER TREATMENT TAKING SHAPE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lincoln City Libraries Set to Launch Monthly Discussion Series Tax Credit Seeks to Support Nebraska Veteran Farmers A New Red Flag Law Brought to Nebraska Legislature Governor Pete Ricketts Among Others Take the Oath Morfeld Introduces Bill Aimed At Reducing Gun Violence Repealing Death Penalty Bill Back Before Nebraska Lawmakers