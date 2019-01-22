Winter Storm Continues

Due to the weather, Lincoln City Libraries are scheduled to close at 5pm today due to the weather. All activities and meetings are also cancelled. Weather permitting, the libraries will resume regular hours on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

As heavy snow continues to fall, more than 60 City and contractor crews are plowing and applying granular salt, pre-wet with brine to arterial streets. No parking bans are in effect at this time, however residents are encouraged to avoid parking on arterial routes. Streets and sidewalks are snow-covered and snow-packed with very slick conditions. Crews will concentrate efforts on arterial routes until the storm passes.

The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until midnight. Two to 4 inches of snow is expected.

Drivers should be alert to changing weather and street conditions. Watch for slick spots and areas of refreeze, especially on untreated streets and sidewalks. Slow down and increase following and stopping distance.

