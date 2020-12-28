Winter Storm Expected To Bring Snow and Icy Conditons
by Katie Philippi, Alpha Media
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 28)–A major winter storm system will be moving across Nebraska starting late Monday into Tuesday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Corey Mead tells KFOR News snow in the Lincoln area will start to fall sometime between midnight and 6am Tuesday.
“Snowfall totals are currently being forecast for three to six inches,” according to Mead in reference to the impact in the Lincoln area and portions of southeast Nebraska. Heavier snow amounts are expected to the north and east of Lincoln.
Along with snow, there’s a chance of freezing rain that can cause icy conditions throughout the day on Tuesday. That will have an impact on any travel plans, so stay with KFOR for the latest weather information.