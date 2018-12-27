Winter Storm Snarls Nebraska Traffic, Causes Numerous Metro Accidents

Up to 7 inches of snow had fallen throughout Central and Northeastern Nebraska by mid-afternoon Thursday. Rain changed to an icy glaze in Lincoln shortly after 3 pm. Both signaled trouble for drivers as the winter storm continue grinding its way across the State.

Interstate 80 was closed from North Platte to Lexington. Later the area was expanded eastward to Grand Island. Highway 30 was also declared impassable in spots because of the wind-driven snow. Other highways from South Central Nebraska northward through the Sandhills were difficult or impossible to navigate, and Highway 83 from Valentine southward to North Platte was closed late in the afternoon.

In Lincoln, Police, the Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol started receiving reports on spin-outs, fender benders, jacknifing trucks, and roll overs as the temperature continued to fall. The slow, steady decrease of the thermometer and the continued light rain finally converged around 3:00.

David Pearson of the National Weather Service Office in Valley predicted that both the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas would experience light icing as the pavement continued to chill after 3 days of 40 and 50 degree temperatures.

The City of Lincoln sent 20 trucks out in early afternoon to spread granular salt, pre-wetted with brine, in hopes of holding off the icing on arterials.

A winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Lincoln until 6 A.M. Friday.