Winter Storm Watches, Warnings Posted For Two-Thirds Of Nebraska
courtesy abcnews.go.com
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 27)–A major winter storm is about to move into western Nebraska, causing challenges for travelers heading home just days after Christmas.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches and warnings Thursday for much of western and central Nebraska, where snowfall ranging up to 6 or even 8 inches is possible, starting Friday afternoon and ending early Sunday.
Winds could gust to 35 mph, adding to the difficulty of maintaining vehicle control on slick highways and streets.
In the Lincoln area, we’re expected to see mostly rain from this storm system, but it’s possible we could see between a trace and two inches of snow toward Sunday.
