(KFOR NEWS November 29, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern half of Nebraska from 6am Tuesday morning to 6pm Tuesday evening.

A changeover of drizzle to freezing drizzle to snow is forecast Tuesday. Snow amounts are expected from 1″ to 5”, with the highest amounts in northeast

NE near the South Dakota border. The Lincoln area is expected to see a trace to less than a 1/2″ of snow. A light glaze of ice could occur with freezing drizzle before changing over to snow.

Northwesterly wind gusts will create areas of reduced visibility. Northerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph are possible. Areas of blowing snow could occur which could reduce visibility to 1 to 3 miles at times. Strong winds combined with freezing drizzle can enhance icing potential

on above ground surfaces.

Temperature falling to around 27 with NW wind gusts to 37 mph.

Stay with KFOR NEWS for weather updates.

