A winter weather system will start to affect the region Monday afternoon, then continue Monday night through Tuesday. This will bring accumulations of ice and snow to much of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Dave Eastlack with the National Weather Service tells KFOR NEWS freezing drizzle this afternoon will cause hazardous driving conditions. Ice will be the main issue tonight, with snow and ice on Tuesday. Lincoln is looking at up to 1" of snow. Heaviest snow amounts are expected north of a line from Columbus to Harlan Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibility. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.