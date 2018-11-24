Winter Weather Predicted Sunday

Meteorologists are watching a winter storm that could leave Lincoln 2-4 inches of snow by Sunday night. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to move into the area early Sunday morning, then turning to snow later in the morning. 30 mph wind speeds are expected as well.

Here’s a detailed look at Lincoln’s forecast according to the National Weather Service:

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Saturday Night

Rain before 2am, then rain and snow between 2am and 3am, then snow after 3am. Low around 27. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday Snow likely before noon. Patchy blowing snow between 7am and 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.