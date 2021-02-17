Woman Accused of Hitting Boyfriend With SUV Following Argument
Standard looking Lincoln Police cruiser. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 17)–A domestic disturbance results in a 32-year-old man allegedly being hit by a vehicle driven by his 24-year-old girlfriend late Tuesday night outside of a north Lincoln apartment building.
Lincoln Police say officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street about a traffic accident and when they got there, they talked to the victim who said his girlfriend, Miko Williams, hit him with a car after an argument. According to police, the man tried to walk away from the vehicle when Williams apparently accelerated back and hit him. Evidence at the scene was consistent with what the victim reported.
Williams had left the complex in her SUV and was later stopped on Superior Street by a responding officer.
Williams was arrested for 2nd degree domestic assault. Her boyfriend’s injuries were minor.