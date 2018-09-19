Woman Accused of Medicaid Over-billing Must Pay Restitution

Photo Credit: 10/11 News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A Lincoln woman accused of over-billing Medicaid for services she provided an ailing client has been told to pay back the money.

Lancaster County District Court records say 56-year-old Debra Dukes was sentenced Monday to five years of probation, fined $2,400 and ordered to pay restitution of more than $8,100.  She pleaded no contest to a fraud charge after prosecutors dropped another.

An arrest affidavit says she was paid more than $8,000 for 1,400 hours of aid that actually overlapped times the man was in a medical treatment facility.  The affidavit says that under a service provider agreement she signed , she couldn’t bill Medicaid while her client was in such a facility.

