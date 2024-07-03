Woman Arrested After Fleeing from Metro Fugitive Task Force

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–A 30-year-old woman wanted on a felony warrant was spotted at a north Lincoln gas station and led members of the Metro Fugitive Task force on a slow pursuit that ended near the Nebraska Wesleyan campus.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says Makaila Fryrear was pumping gas Tuesday morning at 44th and Cornhusker and investigators tried to box her in. She drove through two law enforcement vehicles and led a low-speed pursuit Tuesday that ended at 57th and Walker, where she hit another law enforcement vehicle.

Fryrear was taken to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Once she’s released, Houchin says Fryrear will be put in jail. A passenger, Columbia Rogers, was arrested and put in jail for possession of meth.