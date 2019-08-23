Woman Arrested Following Mid-August Assault
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR August 23)–Police arrested a 32-year-old Lincoln woman for assault after an argument over an ex-boyfriend that left the victim with a concussion, an orbital fracture, and a jaw fracture on August 13 near 12th and “G” streets.
Police say an ambulance was sent to the 800 block of S 11th Street, where a 40-year-old female reported she was the victim of an assault. She said Carolyn Running, 32, punched her multiple times during an argument over an ex-boyfriend.
On August 22, Running was contacted at an apartment near 8th and G streets and was arrested for first-degree assault.