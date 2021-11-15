Woman Arrested For Hit and Run Outside SW Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 15)–A 23-year-old woman is accused of being behind the wheel in a hit and run, that left a 20-year-old woman with non life-threatening injuries and four vehicles with damage, after a fight broke out early Saturday morning at a party in a southwest Lincoln home.
Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News when officers arrived they found out the victim was hit by a vehicle, which was later found abandoned in the area after hitting those other cars. Through the investigation and talking to witnesses, Captain Hubka says officers determined that Karmen Gill was behind the wheel. She was found around 3pm Sunday at a friend’s apartment near 48th and Dudley.
Gill was cited for several traffic offenses and arrested for felony leaving the scene of an accident, then taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
The victim suffered injuries to her head, legs and feet and possibly some broken bones. Captain Hubka says alcohol was a factor.