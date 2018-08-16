Woman Arrested For Injuring Boyfriend With A Sword

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

Lincoln Police arrested a 26-year-old woman after she grabbed a sword and swung it at her boyfriend, cutting his right thumb early Wednesday morning.

It happened an apartment near 25th and “A”, where Ivy Moore was intoxicated and upset with the 27-year-old man. Police say Moore apparently grabbed the 3-foot Japanese-style sword and hit him, as he was putting his hands up to protect himself.

Moore for second degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The man’s injury is not life-threatening.

