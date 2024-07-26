Woman Assaulted on South Lincoln Trail Thursday Evening

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 26)–Lincoln Police say a 20-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, with scratches to her lower back and around her shirt collar area, after she was grabbed by a man on a bike early Thursday evening along the Tierra Williamsburg Trail near 33rd and Nebraska Parkway.

Captain Todd Kocian says the woman met the man going in opposite directions and she ran into a short time later, where the man dismounted his bike and he grabbed her shirt collar. The victim suffered minor injuries, with scratches to her lower back and shirt collar area.

Captain Kocian says they are looking for a white man, about 30 to 40-years-old, 6-3, 200 pounds, wearing a neon long-sleeve shirt and black gloves, last seen riding a bike with fat tires heading westbound on the trail.

If you have information about this assault, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.