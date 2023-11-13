Woman Attacked and Robbed Saturday Morning in South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 13)–The search is ongoing for a couple of men that assaulted and robbed a 31-year-old woman late Saturday morning near 14th and Sumner.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says one of the men hit her in the head and leg with a baseball bat that caused her to fall to the ground. The other man showed a knife, took the woman’s purse and threw it to the ground, managing to take $30. Kocian says the woman managed to walk to the U-Stop at 13th and South to call for help. The woman was treated for minor injuries and had $30 taken from her.

Both suspects are described as white men, one 5-5 to 5-8 and 200 pounds with a heavy build, shoulder length hair, blue jeans and a jacket. The other is 6-3, 220 pounds with a muscular build, wearing a black ski mask, T-shirt and jeans.

If you have information on this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.