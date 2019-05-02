Woman Cited For Allegedly Using Stolen Checks, Credit Cards

LINCOLN–(May 2)–A Lincoln woman has been cited after she was caught using stolen credit cards and checks at local retail stores.

On Thursday, Lincoln Police said back on April 1, there was a report of a burglary at a business near the 8700 Block of Executive Woods Drive, where credit cards and checks were stolen.

During the follow-up investigation, officers learned the cards and checks were being used at local stores. Police got surveillance footage and identified 41-year-old Lori Howard as the person responsible.

Howard was cited for Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device.