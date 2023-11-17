Woman Cited For Failing to Yield to Child Using a Crosswalk

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–An 8-year-old boy was checked out at a Lincoln hospital and wasn’t injured after he was hit by the front passenger side of a vehicle trying to turn off of eastbound West South Street onto southbound Coddington Avenue on Thursday morning.

This happened near Roper Elementary School, according to Erika Thomas, LPD’s public information manager.

Thomas says the 42-year-old woman claimed her light was green and the child had a red light, but the 8-year-old reported he pushed the walk button and had a green light, which witnesses agreed with his claim. The boy was taken to the hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to be checked out but was not injured.

The woman was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.