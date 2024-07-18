Woman Cited in May 29 Deadly Crash West of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–An 84-year-old woman was cited Tuesday following a May crash that killed a Lincoln man.

Patricia Hieb faces a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide in the death of 49-year-old James Springer. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest Fire and Rescue responded to the scene near SW 84th and West A streets just before 1 p.m. on May 29. Investigators determined Hieb pulled out of her driveway and struck a pickup pulling a trailer, driven by Springer.

The pickup rolled into a ditch and Springer was pronounced dead at the scene.