Woman Critically Hurt In Hit and Run

A 20-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car near UNL’s City Campus on Wednesday night.

According to Lincoln Police, the 20 year old was crossing the street near Antelope Valley Parkway and “O” Street shortly after 5:30 PM. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the driver was turning from “O” Street onto Antelope Valley and drove off from the scene.

Anyone with information should call Lincoln Police at 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 475-3600.