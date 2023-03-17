Woman Critically Hurt In Single Vehicle Crash Thursday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 17)–It was the emergency call option that came into dispatch from a 23-year-old Lincoln woman’s iPhone, after she was involved in a single vehicle crash late Thursday night at 41st and Huntington.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says arriving officers saw that a westbound car left the road and hit a tree in the median. The woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital for life-threatening injuries. Vollmer says it’s believed that alcohol may have been a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.

The stretch of Huntington Avenue between 40th and 42nd was closed down for about four hours.

