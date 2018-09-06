Woman Falls From Truck, Dies From Injuries

A Lincoln woman dies from injuries suffered after she somehow fell from a truck. -KFOR News

Posted by KFOR Radio on Thursday, 6 September 2018

A 25-year-old Lincoln woman is dead, after she somehow fell from a pickup truck early Wednesday evening near 19th and Cornhusker, Lincoln Police said Thursday morning.

According to Officer Angela Sands, another vehicle was right behind the truck at the time.

“They reported the woman either fell off or jumped from the vehicle,” Sands said.

Sands also added that witnesses apparently thought the woman’s head was ran over by a back tire. Police cited the driver, 31-year-old Seth Noble of Lincoln.  He later ended up in detox.

Officer Sands says investigators are still trying to figure out how the woman fell off the truck.  Her name has not yet been released.

