Woman Falls Off Building At NWU Campus

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 15)–A 19-year-old woman was taken to a hospital early Friday morning, after she fell 25 feet from the roof of the Weary Center on the Nebraska Wesleyan campus.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said Friday that the 19-year-old woman was with two other people at the time of the fall and was conscious and alert when she was taken to a Lincoln hospital for observation. No condition was listed for the woman at the time.
Spilker says they are still investigating what happened, but foul play is believed to be not a factor.
5:02am
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 15)–KFOR News has learned that a woman accidentally fell about 40 feet from the roof of the Weary Center for Fitness and Health at the Nebraska Wesleyan campus around 12:30am Friday.
The woman landed in a stairwell and police tell KFOR News she was taken to the hospital for observation for what appeared to be non-serious injuries.
Police are continuing the investigation, as to why she was on the roof.