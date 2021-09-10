Woman Identified In Deadly Crash In South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 10)–Lincoln Police on Friday morning identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly crash at 40th and Highway 2.
Officer Erin Spilker says 66-year-old Asuncion Ramos died, while the other driver, a 40-year-old man, remains hospitalized with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. There was no update in his status, as of Friday morning.
According to Officer Spilker, the investigation shows a gray Honda Accord driven by the man was northbound on 40th Street and collided with a red Jeep Liberty heading eastbound and driven by Ramos. Witnesses reported seeing the Jeep Liberty demonstrating erratic driving behavior prior to the collision.
No citations or arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.