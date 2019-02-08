Woman In Custody After Disturbance Outside LPS Elementary School

A 27-year-old Lincoln woman was taken into protective custody and arrested after she caused disturbances Thursday at two LPS school buildings and the Hall of Justice downtown.

Police say they were called to West Lincoln Elementary School, about 27-year-old Jennifer Lopez causing a disturbance outside the school. Investigators say the school building briefly went into lockout mode, while Lopez was put into protective custody.

Lopez was arrested for disturbing the peace. Earlier, Lopez reportedly was creating a disturbance outside Goodrich Middle School but police say school officials managed to get her to leave.

