Woman In Jail For Robbing Another Woman of Her Cellphone
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–Lincoln Police said one woman was arrested after robbing another woman at knife point on Sunday night.
Officers were called to the Southwood Village Apartments, at 27th and Highway 2, where police say the suspect threatened the victim with a pocketknife and stole the victim’s cellphone. The victim was able to keep an eye on the suspect from a safe distance until police showed up.
Police identified the suspect as Tiffany Jimenez, who was arrested for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.