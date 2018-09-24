Woman Killed After Vehicle Crashes off I-80 in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a driver died and her passenger was injured when the vehicle they were in crashed off Interstate 80 in Lincoln.  The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday.  Lincoln Police Sgt. Jake Dilsaver says the woman was headed west when her vehicle struck a concrete median barrier and went out of control.  The vehicle ran off the roadway and down an embankment, where it rammed into another structure.  The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger was taken to a hospital.  Authorities haven’t released the victims’ names.

