Woman Shot And Killed On Star Tran Bus
Courtesy of 10-11 News
A woman riding a Star Tran Bus was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, apparently by a bullet fired from along the street. It happened as the bus was eastbound near 23rd and A.
At 2:38 p.m., Police Officers responded to the report of the shooting. Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the woman was the sole passenger. She was taken by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation showed the bus was in motion at the time, and a bullet entered the driver’s side, striking the woman where she was seated. Investigators immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses, and looking for digital and forensic evidence. A Street was closed while the scene was processed.
Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is urged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Lincoln Police said the woman was the only passenger…and was struck while in her seat. She was taken to a hospital by Lincoln fire and rescue, but was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released yet. A street has been closed off in the area as police look for evidence.