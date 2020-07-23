      Weather Alert

Woman Shot And Killed On Star Tran Bus

Jul 23, 2020 @ 6:31pm
Courtesy of 10-11 News

A woman riding a Star Tran Bus was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, apparently by a bullet fired from along the street. It happened as the bus was eastbound near 23rd and A.

At 2:38 p.m., Police Officers responded to the report of the shooting.  Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the woman was the sole passenger.  She was taken by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation showed the bus was in motion at the time, and a bullet entered the driver’s side, striking the woman where she was seated.  Investigators immediately began canvassing the area for witnesses, and looking for digital and forensic evidence.  A Street was closed while the scene was processed.

Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is urged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

 

 

