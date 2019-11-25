Woman Threatens Roommates With Machete During Dispute
Photo by Elijah Herbel - KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 25)–A 39-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail, accused of terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon, when she allegedly threatened her 35-year-old sister and her 49-year-old boyfriend with a machete. This happened at an apartment all three share near 31st and Holdrege around 11pm Sunday. An argument started over upkeep and money, according to Lincoln Police, Danyelle Watford apparently swung the weapon at them. No one was hurt. Watford was taken to jail.