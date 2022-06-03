Work Begins On I-80 At Waverly Exit 409 Interchange

(KFOR NEWS June 3, 2022) Weather permitting, work will begin June 7th on I-80 at the Exit 409 (Waverly) interchange.
Iowa Civil Contracting Inc. of Victor, Iowa, are contracted to repair pavement repair, seal cracks and joints and apply new pavement marking.
On Tuesday, June 7th, eastbound ramps will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. the following morning. On Wednesday, June 8th, westbound ramps will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. the following morning. Completion is expected later this summer.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
