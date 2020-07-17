Work Begins on I-80, Salt Creek Bridges, East of the 27th Street Interchange in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS July 17, 2020) Weather permitting, work will begin July 22 on I-80 at North 27th Street, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The Truesdell Corporation, of Tempe, Arizona, has the $1,288,288 contract. Work will include bridge deck overlay, which will be done in two phases, and permanent pavement marking operations. Two lanes of traffic will always be maintained, with traffic being shifted to utilize the existing shoulders.
Phase 2 will include the closure of the eastbound I-80 ramp off North 27th Street with detour. Anticipated completion is August 2020.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and put phones down.
