Work Ethic Camp On Quarantine Status
inmateaid.com
(KFOR NEWS October 27, 2020) The Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook, NE is on quarantine status, after an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The inmate who tested positive has been medically isolated from other people. In addition, three staff members from WEC who received their positive results today are also self-isolating at home,” stated Scott R. Frakes, director for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
Last week, the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) was placed on quarantine status when several inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
“The good news is that we received negative test results for those inmates who wanted to be tested after the initial outbreak,” said Dir. Frakes. “Limiting movement in the facilities during quarantine allows us to reduce transmission of the virus while we continue to evaluate who may be sick and where they are living.”
READ MORE: Recall Effort Underway Targeting Mayor And City Council Members